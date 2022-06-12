 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Lynn Breen, 63, of Evansdale, died June 8, 2022, at Stewart Memorial Community Hospital in Lake City, Iowa. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service.

Joyce Mae Gosnell, 76, of Tripoli, died June 9, 2022, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service.

