COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Karen Jo Griffith, 83, died Monday, September 12, 2022, at Waverly Health Center. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway.

Rosemary “Rosie” Wilson Schrack, 90, of Grinnell, and formerly of Tama, died on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at St. Francis Manor, Grinnell. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.

Raymond D. Williams, Jr., 41, of Maynard, died Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center, Oelwein. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home.

