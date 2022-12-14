 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Richard G. Arenholz, 79 of Waterloo, died Monday, December 12, 2022 at UnityPoint Allen Memorial Hospital. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services.

Charles D. (Chuck / Charlie) Morris, 70, of Cedar Falls, died December 12, 2022 at Cedar Valley Hospice House, Waterloo. Arrangements: US Cremation Society.

Marlene Joy Rogers, 88, of Greene, died Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Valley View Care Center in Greene. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Monument Company.

