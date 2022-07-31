COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Allan Ernest Bean, 68, of Allison, died Thursday, July 28, 2022, at his home. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, Allison.
James “Jim” “Jimmy” B. Beatty, 71, of Independence, died Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Unity Point – St. Luke’s Hospital, Cedar Rapids. Arrangements: Reiff Family Center, Independence.
Alice Mae Dohlman, of Kansas City, formerly of Hampton, died Thursday, July 28, 2022, at her current residence. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, Hampton.
Robert W. “Bob” Jordan, 77, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, July 29, 2022 at his home. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls.
Mike Kruse, 57, of Dunkerton, died Thursday, July 28, at UnityPoint – Allen Hospital. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services.
Edith L. Meyer, 97, of Maynard, died Friday, July 29, 2022, at Maple Crest Manor, Fayette. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Maynard.
Darryl W. Steveson, 60, of Toledo, died Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Unity Point Health, Marshalltown. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.
Joel and Rosemary Sult, of Allison, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Allison.
Arlen Ray Wilson, 61, of Waverly, died July 27, 2022, at UnityPoint Health—Allen Memorial Hospital. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home.
