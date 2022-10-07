 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

James Frederick Kottke, 82, died Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Sumner Community Memorial Hospital. Arrangements: Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

