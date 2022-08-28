 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Ruth Van Gelder, 71, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Cedar Valley Hospice Home, Waterloo. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

Vern A. Sabin, 97, died Friday, August 26, 2022 at Unity Point-Allen Memorial Hospital, Waterloo. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service, Cedar Falls.

Warren Clayton Stoner, 72, of Tama died Friday, August 26, 2022 at Iowa River Hospice Home. Arrangements: Tama-Toledo.

