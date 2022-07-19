COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Amber Sue Bushbaum, 38, of Hampton, died Saturday, July 16, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Hampton.
Thomas “Tom” Bradford Caley, 68, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, July 16, 2022 at home. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home & Cremation Service.
Roxie Davis, 90, of Waterloo, died July 14, 2022, at La Porte City Specialty Care. Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories Funeral Home in Waterloo.
James Reed, 83, of Iowa Falls, died Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Scenic Manor. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.
Lawrence R. “Butch” Westphal, 73, of Evansdale, died Saturday, July 16, 2022, at MercyOne Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.
