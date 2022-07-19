 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Amber Sue Bushbaum, 38, of Hampton, died Saturday, July 16, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Hampton.

Thomas “Tom” Bradford Caley, 68, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, July 16, 2022 at home. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

Roxie Davis, 90, of Waterloo, died July 14, 2022, at La Porte City Specialty Care. Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories Funeral Home in Waterloo.

James Reed, 83, of Iowa Falls, died Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Scenic Manor. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.

Lawrence R. “Butch” Westphal, 73, of Evansdale, died Saturday, July 16, 2022, at MercyOne Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.

