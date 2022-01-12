 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COURIER DEATH NOTICES

  • 0

James H. “Jim” Buehler, 60, of Westgate, died on Monday, January 10, 2022, at Unity Point-Allen Memorial Hospital, Waterloo. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Maynard.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Five reasons why you should be eating more oregano

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News