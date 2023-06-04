Alisha Briggs, 32, of Dike, died Saturday, May 27, 2023 at St. Luke’s Unity Point Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Arrangements: Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service.
Olive Kay Harrington, 89, of Orange, California, died on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Mainplace Senior Living in Orange. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.
Edward E. “Ed” Meyer, 92, of Oelwein, died Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Oelwein Health Care Center in Oelwein. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.
Douglas Stearns, 57, of Dunkerton died Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Guttenberg. Arrangements: Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein.
Harrison Darnell “Don” Zanders Sr., 68, of Waterloo, died Saturday, May 27, 2023. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services at Tower Park.
