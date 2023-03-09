Barbara Jean Cooper, 87, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, March 6, 2023, at the Martin Suites of the Western Home Community, Cedar Falls. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home.
Tobin ‘Toby’ Jon Dickinson, 60, of Evansdale, died Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at his home. Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories.
Benjamin Hoversten, 31, of Webster City, died Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at home. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Iowa Falls.
Gary Knox, 82, of Iowa Falls, died Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Scenic Manor. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, Iowa Falls.
Betty Lou Nielsen, 94, of Shell Rock, died Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Shell Rock Health Care Center, Shell Rock. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home.
Myron L. Oswald, 95, of Waterloo, died Monday, March 8, 2023, at MercyOne Medical Center, Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.