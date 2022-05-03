 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Barbara Devries, 73, of Ackley, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Grand JiVante, Ackley. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, Inc.

Wayne Nystel, 59 of New Hampton, died Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Iowa City VA Medical Center. Arrangements: Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton.

