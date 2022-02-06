COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Anita Davisson, 70, of New Hampton, died Friday, February 4, 2022 at Linn Haven Rehab and Healthcare in New Hampton. Arrangements: Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton.
Deb Harre, 68, of Allison, died Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at UnityPoint Health – Allen Hospital in Waterloo. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home.
Gregory K. Maifeld, 63, of Denver, died Sunday, January 9, 2022. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service, Cedar Falls.
Charles B Paige, 96 of Dike, died February 5, 2022. Arrangements: Dahl Van Hove Schoof Funeral Home.
Donald Richardson, 90, of Austin, MN, died Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin, MN. Arrangements: Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory Fredericksburg.
Richard “Dickie” Uhlenhopp, 78, of Waverly, died Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Denver Sunset Home in Denver. Arrangements: Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Parkersburg.
