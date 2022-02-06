 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Anita Davisson, 70, of New Hampton, died Friday, February 4, 2022 at Linn Haven Rehab and Healthcare in New Hampton. Arrangements: Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton.

Deb Harre, 68, of Allison, died Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at UnityPoint Health – Allen Hospital in Waterloo. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home.

Gregory K. Maifeld, 63, of Denver, died Sunday, January 9, 2022. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service, Cedar Falls.

Charles B Paige, 96 of Dike, died February 5, 2022. Arrangements: Dahl Van Hove Schoof Funeral Home.

Donald Richardson, 90, of Austin, MN, died Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin, MN. Arrangements: Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory Fredericksburg.

Richard “Dickie” Uhlenhopp, 78, of Waverly, died Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Denver Sunset Home in Denver. Arrangements: Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Parkersburg.

