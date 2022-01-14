COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Kay Irene Francis Cross, 80, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at UnityPointHealth – Allen Memorial. Arrangements: Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories.
Sada “Shirley” Mae Howard, 85 of Cedar Falls died Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at her home. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home.
Boyd E. Wolf, 84, of Oelwein, died Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at home. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.
