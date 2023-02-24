Orla M. Malley, 90 of Maple Grove, MN, died Monday, February 20, 2023, at her home. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services at Tower Park.
Jack M. Moeller, 85, died Wednesday, February 22, 2023. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway.
William “Bill” Niedert, 53, of Waterloo died Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at home. Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories.
Katherine (Kathy) Sue Zuck, 68, of Fairfield, formerly of La Porte City, died Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at University of Iowa Hospital. Arrangements: Behner Funeral Home and Crematory.
