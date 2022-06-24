 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COURIER DEATH NOTICES

  • 0

Daryl A. Lau, 83, of Oelwein, died Wednesday afternoon, June 22, 2022, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Instagram is testing an AI face scanner to verify users' age

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News