COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Marcia J. Klinefelter, 69, of Shell Rock, died Sunday, December 25, 2022, at UnityPoint Health Allen Memorial Hospital, Waterloo. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Shell Rock.
Leonard Henry “Hank” Kriegel Jr., 84, of Tama, died Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Sunny Hill Care Center, Tama. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.
Janet A. Pech, 84, of Winthrop, died Friday, December 23, 2022, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living, Independence. Arrangements: Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Homes of Winthrop and Lamont.
