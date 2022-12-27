 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COURIER DEATH NOTICES

  • 0

Marcia J. Klinefelter, 69, of Shell Rock, died Sunday, December 25, 2022, at UnityPoint Health Allen Memorial Hospital, Waterloo. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Shell Rock.

Leonard Henry “Hank” Kriegel Jr., 84, of Tama, died Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Sunny Hill Care Center, Tama. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.

Janet A. Pech, 84, of Winthrop, died Friday, December 23, 2022, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living, Independence. Arrangements: Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Homes of Winthrop and Lamont.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Colleges and universities ban TikTok on campuses across the US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News