COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Mavis Ellen Armstrong, 91, of Waterloo, died Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Lexington Estate, Independence. Arrangements: Hagary Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service.
Ruth L. Lynn, 53, of Independence, died on Friday, April 15, 2022, at her home. Arrangements: White Funeral Home, Independence.
Howard Louis Manos Jr., 81, of Toledo, died Sunday, April 17, 2022 at the Iowa River Hospice Home in Marshalltown. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.
Kevin Dean Quintus, 63, of Albert Lea, formerly of Hampton, died Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Hospital—St. Mary’s Campus in Rochester. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home.
Renae Jean Tomlinson, 59, of Traer, died Friday, April 15, 2022 at Cedar Valley Hospice House in Waterloo. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.
Linda E. White, 68, of Maynard, died Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Hillcrest Home in Sumner. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home—Maynard.
