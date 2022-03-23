 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Linda Jones, 68, Cedar Falls, died Monday, March 21, 2022 at her home. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home.

Charles L. “Chuck” Yokem, 66, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, March 18, 2022, at Manor Care in Waterloo. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

