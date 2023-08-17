M. Jean Kono , 80, of Independence, IA, died on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence, IA.

Dolores Marie Asmussen, 92, of Marshalltown and formerly of Chelsea, passed away Monday, August 14, 2023 at Glenwood Place in Marshalltown. Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo, is assisting the family with arrangements.