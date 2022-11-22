 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Jeanie Prouty, 67, of Alden, died Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Hansen Family Hospital. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Iowa Falls.

Peggy Russell, 78, of Alden, died Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at home. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Iowa Falls.

Anita Christa Erika Ludwig Siewert, 87, of Waverly, died Monday, November 14, 2022, at home. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home

Horst Zimmerman, 96, of Washburn, died Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Parkview Manor Nursing Home, Reinbeck. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services.

