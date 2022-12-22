 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Courier is partnering with Community Bank & Trust who are sponsoring 1,375 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

COURIER DEATH NOTICES

  • 0

Mary L. Blaness, 61, of Rowley, died on Friday, December 17, 2022, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. Arrangements: Reiff Family Center Funeral Home & Crematory.

Lyle A. Clark, 83, of Independence, died Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. Arrangements: Reiff Family Center Funeral Home & Crematory.

LaVonne M. Weber, 98, of Independence, died Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Lexington Estates in Independence. Arrangements: Reiff Family Center Funeral Home & Crematory.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Why video gamers in the U.S. are suing Microsoft

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News