Ronald Goodyear, age 76, of Decorah, IA, passed away on Friday, August 25, 2023, at Aase Haugen Senior Services in Decorah.
Dale Headington, age 83, of Decorah, Iowa passed away on September 10, 2023, at Wellington Place Nursing Home in Decorah, IA.
Bradley Leroy Hart, 68, Cedar Falls, died Sunday, September 10, 2023 at his home. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home.
Marcia L. Sackett, 86, of Walker, passed away September 9, 2023, at the Hiawatha Care Center in Hiawatha, Iowa.
Andrew Michael Barlow, 40, of Washburn, died at his home on August 28, 2023. Arrangements are pending with Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories in Waterloo. Stephen Cronin, age 62, of Decorah, IA, passed away Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at Regional Health Services of Howard County in Cresco, IA
David S. Schumaker, 84, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, September 6, at Pinnacle Specialty Care. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway.
Curtis A. Gravatt, 70, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, September 10, 2023, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service.
Patricia Ann Quibell, 83, of Waterloo, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, September 12th, at her son’s home in Waterloo, while under the care of Cedar Valley Hospice. Arrangements: Locke Garden View Chapel.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.