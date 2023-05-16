Patti Bielefeld, 69, of Decorah, died Thursday, May 11, 2023, at her home. Arrangements: Helms Funeral Home, Decorah.
Agnes Soukup, 90, of Spillville, died Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Accura Healthcare in Cresco. Arrangements: Helms Funeral Home, Decorah.
Kathryn L. Walker, 78, of Waterloo, died March 31, 2023, at Pillar of Cedar Valley in Waterloo. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home.
Phyllis H. Watters, 92, of Waterloo, died on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Parker Place Assisted Living and Memory Care in Parkersburg. Arrangements: Locke on 4th.
