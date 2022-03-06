COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Germaine "Gerri" Denner, 82, of New Hampton, died Thursday, March 3, 2022, at New Hampton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements: Hugeback - Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory, New Hampton.
Kenneth R. Hook, DVM, 90, of Ames, died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Israel Hospice House in Ames. Arrangements: Adams Funeral Home.
Alta Mae Kasel, 98, formerly of Charles City, died Friday, March 4, 2022 at the Stacyville Nursing Home. Arrangements: Fullerton-Hage Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Charles City.
Warren Lindaman, 89, of Wellsburg, died Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Grand JiVante in Ackley. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Iowa Falls.
Donna Lou (Josten) Meints, 75, of Sheffield, died March 2, 2022, at the Sheffield Care Center. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home.
LaRae Sandin, 85, of Hampton, died February 28, 2022 at Franklin Country View Nursing Facility in Hampton. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Hampton.
Gary F. Short, 83, of Independence, died Monday, February 28, 2022, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. Arrangements: White Funeral Home, Independence.
Debra Kay “Deb” Steere, 69, of Greene, died Thursday, March 3, 2022 at the Chatauqua Guest Home in Charles City. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home, Greene.
