Ronald “Ron” Nichols, 88, of Evansdale, died Wednesday, August 23, 2023. Services pending with Locke Funeral Services.
Patricia Ann (Martin) Miller, 81, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, August 24, 2023, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home of Waterloo. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Service. (www.DahlFuneralHome.com)
Pamela “Pam” Nichols, 73, of Parkersburg, IA, formerly of Waterloo, IA passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Parkers Place in Parkersburg, IA.
Teresa “Terri” Tate, 56, of Waterloo, passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at her home in Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.
