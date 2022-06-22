 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Donna R. Classon, 78, of Iowa Falls, died Monday, June 20, 2022 at Scenic Manor. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Iowa Falls.

Robert “Bob” Neavins, 82, of Parkersburg, died Monday, June 20, 2022, at his home in Parkersburg. Arrangements: Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg.

Margaret Mary Sprague, 73, of Elk Run Heights, died Sunday, June 19, 2022, at her home. Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories.

