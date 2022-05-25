 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Jean L. Klosterboer, 94, of Grundy Center, died Sunday, May 22, 2022 at the Iowa River Hospice House in Marshalltown, Iowa. Arrangements: Abels Funeral and Cremation Service Engelkes Chapel, Grundy Center.

Ann Pagel, 84, of Decorah, died Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at her home. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.

