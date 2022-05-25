COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Jean L. Klosterboer, 94, of Grundy Center, died Sunday, May 22, 2022 at the Iowa River Hospice House in Marshalltown, Iowa. Arrangements: Abels Funeral and Cremation Service Engelkes Chapel, Grundy Center.
Ann Pagel, 84, of Decorah, died Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at her home. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.