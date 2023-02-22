Timothy ‘Tim’ Connor, 67, of La Porte City, died Saturday, February 18, 2023, at MercyOne Des Moines. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services.
Herlie Johnson Sr., 88, of Waterloo, died Sunday, February 19, 2023, at UnityPoint Health—Allen Hospital, Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke on 4th.
Jerry Deloy Lafferty, Sr., 81, of Waterloo, died Monday, February 20, 2023, at Ravenwood Specialty Care. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park, Waterloo.
Anne E. Nass died on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at Unity Point Allen Hospital. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services.
LaQuetta Ward, 51, of Tama, passed away Monday, February 20, 2023, at her home. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.
