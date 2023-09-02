Everett S. Minard, 102, passed away on Tuesday, August 29th at Friendship Village Wellspring Living, while under the care of Cedar Valley Hospice. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.
Patricia Dickinson, 82, of Waterloo, died on August 30, 2023, at Western Home Communities Martin Center. Funeral arrangements are pending with Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories. www.parrottandwoodsfh.com.
Jesse L. Loveless, 83, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital. Locke at Tower Park is in charge of arrangements.
Lee W. Schoephoerster, 69, of Ottumwa, Iowa and formerly of Oelwein, Iowa died Thursday, August 31, 2023, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa. Funeral services are pending with the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.
