COURIER DEATH NOTICES

  • 0

Ruth Ann Pendergast-Hansen, 84, died January 20, 2022, at home in Summerville, SC. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Hampton.

Edward Lynn Wiggins, 85, of Independence, died on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at his home in Independence. Arrangements: Reiff Family Center Funeral Home & Crematory.

