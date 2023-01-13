COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Darcia Duffy, 69, of Waterloo, died Thursday, January 12, 2023, at home. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Home at Tower Park.
Pam Mott, 65, of Iowa Falls, died Thursday, January 12, 2023, at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Iowa Falls.
Derek James Neymeyer, 49, of Azle, TX, formerly of Parkersburg, died Saturday, December 30, 2022. Arrangements: Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Parkersburg Funeral Home.
Richard Chaney Sole, 91, died on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at The Deery Suites of the Western Home Communities, Cedar Falls. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Home at Tower Park.
Arla June “Kechter” Wright, 85, of Charles City, died Friday, January 6, 2023, at the Floyd County Medical Center. Arrangements: Fullerton-Hage Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Charles City.
