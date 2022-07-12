 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Jo Darter, 74, of Toledo, died Saturday, July 9, 2022 at UnityPoint Health/Marshalltown. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.

Thomas R. Kimmerle, 66, of Independence, died Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Buchanan County Heath Center in Independence. Arrangements: White Funeral Home in Independence.

Betty L. Westendorf, 91, of Oelwein, died Friday, July 8, 2022 at MercyOne Hospital in Oelwein. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.

