COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Sherri Hiller Beckner, 66, of Waterloo, died Thursday, December 8, 2022, at UnityPoint Allen Hospital. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service.
Gerald J. “Jerry” Maiers, 90, of Independence, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. Arrangements: White Funeral Home, Independence.
Jack McNamee, 61, of Evansdale, died on December 7, 2022, at his home. Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories.
Charles “Charlie” Louis Trask, 83, of Waterloo, died Thursday, December 7, 2022, at his home. Arrangements: Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service.
