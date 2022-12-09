 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Sherri Hiller Beckner, 66, of Waterloo, died Thursday, December 8, 2022, at UnityPoint Allen Hospital. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service.

Gerald J. “Jerry” Maiers, 90, of Independence, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence. Arrangements: White Funeral Home, Independence.

Jack McNamee, 61, of Evansdale, died on December 7, 2022, at his home. Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories.

Charles “Charlie” Louis Trask, 83, of Waterloo, died Thursday, December 7, 2022, at his home. Arrangements: Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service.

