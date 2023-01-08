 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Reece Adams, 87, of Iowa Falls, died Friday, January 6, 2023, at his residence. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls.

Michael “Mike” Owen Back, 71, of Dunkerton, died Thursday, January 5, 2023, at NorthCrest Specialty Care, Waterloo. Arrangements: Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service.

Cynthia Marie Bandfield, 61, of Dinsdale, died Thursday, January 5, 2023, at UnityPoint Health/Allen Hospital of Waterloo. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls.

Ruth Mae Geerdes, 86, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at MercyOne Medical Center-Waterloo. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls.

Bertha Howze, 89, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at UnityPoint Health—Allen Hospital, Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services.

Emily Ann Huffman, 37, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at home. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service.

Mark Meineke, 62, of Popejoy, died Friday, January 6, 2023, at Hansen Family Hospital. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls.

Arla J. Wright, 85, of Charles City, died Friday, January 6, 2023, at Floyd County Medical Center. Arrangements: Fullerton Hage Funeral Home, Charles City.

