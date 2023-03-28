Mary Bader, 91, of Protivin, died Friday, March 24, 2023, at Evans Memorial Home in Cresco. Arrangements: Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home Protivin.

Paul Joseph Brietske, 65, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, March 25, 2023, at home. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home.

Edward Joseph "Bud" Ibeling, 88, of Dumont, died Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Hampton.

Deaconess Mary Outlaw, 70, of Waterloo, died Sunday, March 26, 2023 at UnityPoint Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke on 4th.

Richard J. “Rick” Petsche Sr., 69, of Oelwein, formerly of Wadena, died Sunday, March 26, 2023, at his home. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home – Arlington.

Gary D. Rowley, 83, formerly of Jesup, died Sunday, March 26, 2023, at ABCM - West Campus, Independence. Arrangements: White Funeral Home, Jesup.

Joyce L. Webb, 86, of Independence, died March 26, 2023, at the ABCM Rehabilitation Center in Independence. Arrangements: Reiff Family Center Funeral Home & Crematory.