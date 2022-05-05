 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Stanley A. Larsen, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Cedar Valley Hospice House. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home.

Spencer John Manship, 40, of Waterloo, died Thursday, May 3, 2022. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home.

