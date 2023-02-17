Lois “Jean” Baldwin, 96, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at ProMedica Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services at Tower Park.
Richard “Dick” L. Selvig, 68, of Charles City, died Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at home. Arrangements: Fullerton-Hage Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Charles City.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.