COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Ruby B. Brewington, 87, of Oelwein, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at MercyOne Oelwein Senior Care, Oelwein. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.

Priscilla A. Collins, 70, of Manly, died Monday, July 25, 2022, at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital, La Crosse. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home.

Terry Lee Fairchild, 80, of Winthrop, died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at home. Arrangements: The Reiff Family Center – Funeral Home & Crematory.

