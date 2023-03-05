Jill S. Berger, 58, of Waterloo, died Monday, February 27, 2023, at home. Arrangements: Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service.
David Stanley Brezina, 66, of Traer, died Friday, March 3, 2023, at home. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.
William George Clapp, 77, of Waterloo, died Friday, February 24, 2023, at Unity Point, Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services at Tower Park.
Terence Morehead, 64, died Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street.
Katharine “Kitty” Korns Myers, 88, of Independence, died Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living, Independence. Arrangements: White Funeral Home, Independence.
Angela Marie Stark, 53, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at UnityPoint Allen Hospital. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service.
Christopher Jay Weber, 49, of Waterloo, died Thursday, March 2, at home. Arrangements: Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway.
