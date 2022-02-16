 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Kathleen Elizabeth Jongedyk, 94, of Parkersburg, died Friday, February 11, 2022, at home. Arrangements: Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Parkersburg.

Stephanie Kay Miller, 53, of Waverly, died Sunday, February 13, 2022, at MercyOne Covenant Medical Center, Waterloo. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly.

Jannette Zubrod, 79, of Ionia, died Saturday, February 12, 2022, at her home. Arrangements: Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

