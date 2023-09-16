Caroline B. Bruehahn, 91, of Oelwein, Iowa, died Wednesday evening, September 13, 2023, at Grandview Healthcare Center in Oelwein. Funeral services are pending with the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.

Lois Jean Milius, age 92, of Clarksville, Iowa, died Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at the Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Clarksville, from natural causes. Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Clarksville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Dallas Gene Cizek, 76, of Bettendorf and formerly of Traer, passed away Thursday, August 31, 2023 at his home due to natural causes. Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Grace Nesheim, age 91, of Decorah, IA, died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Waukon, IA.

Violet Schlee, age 94, of Decorah, Iowa passed away on September 13, 2023, at UW Health University Hospital in Madison, WI.