COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Martin Baedke, 85, of Savage, died Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at home. Arrangements: Warner Funeral Home.
Laura Lynn Hippen, 54, of Aplington, died Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. Arrangements: Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Aplington Funeral Chapel.
Richard LeRoy Miller, 68, of Hampton, died Friday, December 9, 2022, at home. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home.
Nancy B. Showers, 86, of Waterloo, died Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Wellspring Living Friendship Village, Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Home on 4th Street.
Laureen F. “Laurie” Slater, 80, of Oelwein, died Saturday, December 10, 2022, at MercyOne, Oelwein. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.
