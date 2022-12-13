 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Martin Baedke, 85, of Savage, died Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at home. Arrangements: Warner Funeral Home.

Laura Lynn Hippen, 54, of Aplington, died Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. Arrangements: Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Aplington Funeral Chapel.

Richard LeRoy Miller, 68, of Hampton, died Friday, December 9, 2022, at home. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home.

Nancy B. Showers, 86, of Waterloo, died Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Wellspring Living Friendship Village, Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Home on 4th Street.

Laureen F. “Laurie” Slater, 80, of Oelwein, died Saturday, December 10, 2022, at MercyOne, Oelwein. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.

