COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Joann R. Lockard, 90, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo, died Sunday, June 26, 2022, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services.

Verdeen Ruth Peters, 88, of Rowlett, Texas, formerly of Cedar Falls, died at home on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Falls.

Steven C. Schroeder, 66, of Hazleton, died Friday, July 1, 2022, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.

Thomas Harold Stone, 76, of Waterloo, died on July 1, 2022, at Northcrest Specialty Care in Waterloo. Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories.

