COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Brenda L. Bowers, 69, of Waterloo, died Thursday, May 19, 2022 at her home. Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories.
Jared T. Devine, 28, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, May 13, 2022, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City. Arrangements: White Funeral Home, Jesup.
William “Bill” Fish, 73, of Clutier, died Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Arrangements: Overton Family Funeral Homes—Traer.
Wilbert “Bud” Hawker, 96, of Independence, died Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Lexington Estate in Independence. Arrangements: White Funeral Home of Independence.
Irvin Victor “Irv” Manternach, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Cedar Falls. Arrangements: Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory.
Michael “Mike” Alan Shaw, died Monday, May 16, 2022. Arrangements: Locke Funeral Services—Locke at Tower Park.
Richard Spier, 80, of Waverly, died Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Unity Point Health – Allen Memorial in Waterloo. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly.
