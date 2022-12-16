 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

  • 0

Anthony “Tony” C. Hayungs, 61, of Nevada, IA, died Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at the Israel Family Hospice, Ames. Arrangements: Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond.

Dean Ross Knight, 75, of Readlyn, died Thursday, November 15, 2022, at the Tripoli Nursing Home, Tripoli. Arrangements: Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly.

