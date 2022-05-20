 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COURIER DEATH NOTICES

  • 0

Jonathan Bunnell, 32, of East Stroudsburg, PA, died Sunday, May 15, 2022. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Iowa Falls.

Herbert Harms, 94, of Alden, died Monday, May 16, 2022 at Scenic Manor. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Iowa Falls.

Shirley Wanner, 86, of Dumont, died Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at her home in Dumont. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Dumont.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Can parenting be data driven? Experts say, 'it depends'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News