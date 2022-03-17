 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

John Pressley “Pep” Cochran, 89, of Traer, died Monday, March 14, 2022 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.

Ila M. Doeden, 96, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Western Home Communities – The Suites. Arrangements: Richardson Funeral Service.

