COURIER DEATH NOTICES

  • 0

Mary Ann Parrott, 85, of Hampton, died Monday, November 7, 2022, at IOOF Home in Mason City. Arrangements: Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Hampton.

Beulah Rae Upah, 82, of Marshalltown, formerly of Tama, died Sunday, November 6, 2022 at home at Bickford of Marshalltown. Arrangements: Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home, Tama-Toledo.

