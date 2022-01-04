 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COURIER DEATH NOTICES

  • 0

Leander Anthony Brown, 89, Waverly, died Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Waverly Health Center. Arrangements: Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home.

Florence M. “Peggy” Combs, 86, of Shell Rock, formerly of Janesville, died Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Waverly Health Center. Arrangements: Locke at Tower Park.

Ronald T. Kephart, 75, of Evansdale, died Friday, December 31, 2021 at Northcrest Specialty Care, Waterloo. Arrangements: Locke on 4th.

Leslie A. Nostvick, 63, of Fayette, died on Monday, January 3, 2022, at her home. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Maynard.

Charles Willie Young Sr, 73, of Stone Mountain, Georgia died December 22, 2021. Arrangements: Levitt and Sons Funeral Home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

A few simple tips to help you cook more at home

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News