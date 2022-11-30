 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURIER DEATH NOTICES

Jean Hill, 90, of Oelwein, died Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at MercyOne Oelwein Senior Care, Oelwein. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.

Ardola M. Maser, 81, of Oelwein, died Monday, November 28, 2022, at home. Arrangements: Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein.

